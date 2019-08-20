North Star Asset Management Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; BB&T (BBT) Sellers Increased By 3.44% Their Shorts

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 545.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc acquired 2,761 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 3,267 shares with $5.82M value, up from 506 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $898.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go finds that cashier-free shopping is bringing customers back; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) had an increase of 3.44% in short interest. BBT’s SI was 39.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.44% from 38.45M shares previously. With 4.38 million avg volume, 9 days are for BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)’s short sellers to cover BBT’s short positions. The SI to BB&T Corporation’s float is 5.23%. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 3.27M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $35.97 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 11.62 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity. Graney Patrick C III bought $198,546 worth of stock or 3,890 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity. Graney Patrick C III bought $198,546 worth of stock or 3,890 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 11.09% above currents $46.96 stock price. BB&T had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $50.5000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS.

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 1,896 shares to 28,692 valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Electric (NYSE:GE) stake by 35,922 shares and now owns 182,509 shares. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 21.07% above currents $1816.12 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, March 21. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $2450 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1965 target in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.