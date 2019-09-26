North Star Asset Management Boosted Affiliated Managers (AMG) Position By $591,836; American Electric Technologies (AETI) Has 1 Sentiment

American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 4 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 4 sold and reduced positions in American Electric Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.77 million shares, down from 2.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American Electric Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Affiliated Managers (AMG) stake by 6.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc acquired 6,433 shares as Affiliated Managers (AMG)’s stock declined 21.66%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 100,317 shares with $9.24 million value, up from 93,884 last quarter. Affiliated Managers now has $4.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $83.17. About 143,157 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213; 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Paypal Holdings stake by 2,880 shares to 176,489 valued at $20.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) stake by 3,530 shares and now owns 143,954 shares. Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 341,221 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. 34,700 are owned by Brant Point Investment Mngmt Ltd Company. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0.01% or 131,423 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 1.73 million shares. Brinker Cap Inc owns 2,515 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 54,953 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 82,020 shares. Northern Tru holds 574,699 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc owns 1.07M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc stated it has 2,466 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 100 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 281,419 shares. 55 were accumulated by Whittier Company Of Nevada. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 10,909 shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $584,906 activity. 6,589 shares valued at $584,906 were bought by Byrne Samuel T on Thursday, September 12.

