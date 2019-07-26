North Run Capital LP Upped Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Stake; F&V Capital Management Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 11,459 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,791 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, down from 161,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 6.98 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B

More notable recent Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Telesat’s New Telstar 19 VANTAGE Satellite Now Operational – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tennant Company (TNC) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 275,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 892,789 shares. Shannon River Fund Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 206,649 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Co reported 7,674 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com reported 11,685 shares. 17,980 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research. Asset Mgmt One Com stated it has 25,996 shares. Quadrant Capital Management Lc invested in 13,885 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 544,045 shares. Solus Alternative Asset Ltd Partnership reported 10.38% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,264 shares stake. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 4,229 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc Inc has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 763 shares.

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $156.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 195,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 285,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 726,677 shares or 3% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.19 million shares. 273,088 were accumulated by Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd. 91,299 were accumulated by Vision Capital. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Ar Asset has 31,592 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd accumulated 78,705 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.87% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 827,002 shares. Estabrook Mgmt accumulated 268,006 shares. Summit Group Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,700 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 0.47% or 9.02M shares in its portfolio. 132,856 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Llc. Ims holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 22,540 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 273,506 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 25,456 shares.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.