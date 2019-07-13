North Run Capital LP Raised Position in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by $702,000 as Stock Declined; Maplelane Capital Lifted Take (TTWO) Stake by $10.81 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 830,407 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 23,271 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL)

More notable recent Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Loral Space & Communications Is a Slow-Motion Train Wreck in Space – Motley Fool” published on November 11, 2015, Globenewswire.com published: “Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telesat Holdings Inc (LORL) CEO Dan Goldberg on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dr. Rachesky’s Future Money Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,500 are held by Strs Ohio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 5,099 shares. Gabelli Com Invest Advisers reported 151,068 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd holds 0.01% or 25,996 shares in its portfolio. Mhr Fund Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 8.53 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Goldman Sachs Incorporated accumulated 41,282 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability owns 50,865 shares. Highland Management Lp has 4.64% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 2.07 million shares. Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Highstreet Asset Management holds 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 63 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Shannon River Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 206,649 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2,264 shares.

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $156.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 225,000 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 334,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Upcoming Earnings Results Are Critical for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NLSN, TTWO, PYPL – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Video Game Roundup: E3 Update, MSFT Unveils Project Scarlett – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) by 235,000 shares to 765,000 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redfin Corp (Put) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,000 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXR).