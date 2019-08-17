North Run Capital LP Position in Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Lowered by $1.35 Million; Bruni J V & Company Lowered Position in American Tower New (AMT) as Stock Value Rose

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.68M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 1.03M shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 24/04/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 7 Days; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 07/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING SAYS ON MARCH 2, BOARD REDUCED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 7 FROM 9 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION; 04/04/2018 – FORMER BROOKDALE CEO BILL SHERIFF TO REJOIN CO. AS CONSULTANT; 26/03/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 157% to 7 Days; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $482,729 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Warren Denise Wilder, worth $32,786. Johnson-Mills Rita bought 733 shares worth $4,995. BROMLEY MARCUS E also bought $24,915 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares. SEWARD JAMES R had bought 10,000 shares worth $71,386 on Tuesday, February 19. 5,000 shares valued at $36,950 were bought by WIELANSKY LEE S on Tuesday, February 19. BUMSTEAD FRANK M also bought $61,214 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Monday, June 3.

Another recent and important Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019.

