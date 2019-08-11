North Run Capital LP Maintains Holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL); South State Has Raised Centene (CNC) Stake by $824,044

South State Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 147.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 15,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 26,107 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 10,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 30,409 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB) by 9,723 shares to 9,665 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 15,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,232 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv holds 0.07% or 45,180 shares. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 607,828 shares. 35,086 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Ks. Axa holds 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 410,187 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Group Ltd has invested 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 12,386 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 61,538 shares. Colony Group Limited has invested 0.42% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.16% or 52,422 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). British Columbia Mngmt Corp invested in 112,172 shares. Jefferies Group has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability holds 5,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $156.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 185,671 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).