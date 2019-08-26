North Run Capital LP Lifted Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Holding by $702,000; As Pcm (PCMI) Stock Price Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $5.30 Million

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.13. About 17,575 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 106,735 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 46,193 shares to 307,931 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantic Capital Bank by 34,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Arc Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC).

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $156.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 16,500 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 334,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).