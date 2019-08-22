North Run Capital LP Lifted Its Stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by $702,000 as Share Value Rose; Beaconlight Capital Lowered Its Olin (Call) (OLN) Holding as Stock Price Declined

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 12,056 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 617,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 316,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 2.66M shares traded or 13.65% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl invested in 349,512 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Rhumbline Advisers owns 388,657 shares. Kennedy Cap Management invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 308,756 are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated reported 1.07 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 166,983 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 8,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Comm The holds 268,803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 29,375 shares in its portfolio. Beaconlight Capital Ltd Company stated it has 5.1% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Swiss State Bank reported 0.01% stake. United Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Smithfield holds 0.01% or 2,375 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Limited holds 29,492 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares to 27,207 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 88,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $448,596 activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider Smith Vince J bought $85,000. Shipp Earl L had bought 250 shares worth $4,479 on Tuesday, August 6. The insider VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872. $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT.

