North Run Capital LP Increases Stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL); New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Increases Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN)

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 7.68M shares traded or 30.32% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM EARNED 19.07 BLN RUPEES VS 15.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI’s Bad-Loan Ratio Is Highest Among Top India Lenders (Video); 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-‘Well-wishers’ paid off dues of India’s Credential Finance before Chanda Kochhar named ICICI Bank CEO – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 142.64 BLN RUPEES VS 135.69 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SHARE OF EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON IN SECTOR BELOW 10%

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 7,907 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $156.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 225,000 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 185,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,000 shares, and cut its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 2,264 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Wells Fargo Mn reported 8,007 shares. Asset Management One Co owns 25,996 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 31,963 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company. 12,907 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 4,229 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 48,946 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 20,994 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Renaissance Technologies Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

