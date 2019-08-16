North Run Capital LP Increased Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Stake by $702,000; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Raised Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Position by $1.72 Million as Market Value Rose

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 2,661 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 409% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 16,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,187 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 3,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 1.10M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com accumulated 21,000 shares. 13,700 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Ancora Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 8,358 shares. Millennium Management Ltd stated it has 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Gamco Et Al reported 874,739 shares. Asset One invested in 0.01% or 25,996 shares. Quadrant Capital Lc stated it has 13,885 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,165 shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp holds 0.11% or 228,039 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 20,994 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 1.18M shares. 1,274 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. 206,649 were accumulated by Shannon River Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability. Blackrock holds 0% or 892,789 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $156.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 285,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 185,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,867 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life. House Llc has 1.31% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 114,543 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Com holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 61,754 shares. Moreover, Schroder Invest Gp has 0.5% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2.91M shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6,462 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 2.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 13,760 are owned by Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md. British Columbia invested in 462,747 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 33,354 are owned by L & S Advsrs. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 17,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.58 million shares. 59,862 are owned by Cadence Capital Management Limited Co. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).