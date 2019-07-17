North Run Capital LP Holds Stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL); Ls Investment Advisors Lifted Its Henry Jack & Associates (JKHY) Holding by $947,784; Share Price Rose

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 210 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Associates (JKHY) by 206.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 3,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Associates for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 2,333 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank reported 12,455 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 17,305 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 29,519 shares. Fincl Counselors invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Yorktown Mgmt And Research invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Malaga Cove Cap Limited Co stated it has 4,808 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Synovus holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 34,983 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Sun Life Financial Incorporated has 131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Copeland Lc has invested 0.46% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,167 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 5,340 shares. National Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Burt Wealth has invested 0.05% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Wisconsin-based Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 2.95% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 52,809 shares to 17,721 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,639 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $156.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 285,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 345,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

