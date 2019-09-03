North Run Capital LP Holds Position in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL); Stamps.Com (STMP) Holder Portolan Capital Management Decreased Position

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 25,235 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (STMP) by 94.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 89,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 4,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 94,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 349,122 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Panagora Asset accumulated 0.01% or 17,270 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 25,416 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 49,340 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 13,003 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 109,076 shares. Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). State Street has 537,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 51,150 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Smithfield Tru Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 15 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Management Llc has invested 0.04% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 12,291 shares.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 84.72% or $1.94 from last year’s $2.29 per share. STMP’s profit will be $6.01 million for 45.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.54% negative EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) by 440,127 shares to 641,710 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq Inc. by 202,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,814 shares, and has risen its stake in E.L.F. Beauty Inc..

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $156.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 345,000 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 285,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).