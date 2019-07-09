North Run Capital LP Holding In Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Was Has Boosted; Mountain Lake Investment Management Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP) Has Increased as Valuation Rose

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $596.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 61,854 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 26,580 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Koppers: Another Interesting, But Ultimately Mediocre Industrial – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2017, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Make the Most of New Analyst Coverage – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Koppers Holdings Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Koppers Completes Sale of UK Specialty Chemicals Business – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 40,000 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,942 shares. 33,175 are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc. 211,275 are held by Phocas Corp. Southernsun Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 1.63M shares. 7,802 were reported by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Citigroup holds 0% or 13,570 shares. 20,425 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 116,547 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 311,193 are held by Thb Asset Mgmt. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company holds 244,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 613 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 76,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 12,072 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.21% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 13,766 shares. Amer Intll Group Inc holds 8,190 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 1.18M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 139 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 28,863 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 773,797 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 4.64% or 2.07M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.24% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Suntrust Banks invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Moreover, Gabelli & Investment Advisers Inc has 0.7% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 151,068 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 17,980 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 41,282 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 12,907 shares or 0% of the stock.