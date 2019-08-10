North Run Capital LP Holding In Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Was Has Raised; Bidu Us (BIDU) Shareholder Overlook Holdings LTD Has Upped Holding by $7.78 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.90M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 30,409 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0% or 168,442 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 874,739 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 1,011 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.21% or 13,766 shares in its portfolio. 41,282 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group. Cooperman Leon G has 1.58% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 715,268 shares. 63 are owned by Highstreet Asset Inc. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 12,344 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 20,994 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Intl Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 300 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 28,863 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $156.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 285,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,500 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.