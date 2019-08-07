North Run Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) by $2.60 Million; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position Held by Virtu Financial Llc

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) by 32.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 185,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.77% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 565,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Hemisphere Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 19,917 shares traded. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has risen 7.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HMTV News: 03/04/2018 – Steinhoff says Hemisphere portfolio revalued, worth less than estimated; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV SNHJ.J SAYS LIKELY THAT CONSOLIDATED NET BOOK VALUE OF HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO (ONCE DETERMINED) WILL BE MATERIALLY LOWER THAN EUR2.2 BLN PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hemisphere Media Group Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMTV); 10/05/2018 – U.S. WEATHER FORECASTER CPC: POSSIBILITY OF EL NIÑO NEARING 50% BY NORTHERN HEMISPHERE WINTER 2018-19; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE REACHED IMPASSE IN TALKS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV SNHJ.J – STEINHOFF – HEMISPHERE REAL ESTATE VALUATION; 23/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP HME.V – QTRLY FFO SHR $0.00; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF: NET BOOK VALUE HEMISPHERE MATERIALLY LOWER; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES 2Q W. HEMISPHERE REVENUE UP VS 1Q

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 151.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 18,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 30,768 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 12,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 2.94 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY) by 7,476 shares to 7,537 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr by 27,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,672 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “NOV expands cost-reduction efforts, could make divestments – Houston Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flowers Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CCJ,CRZO,CPE,NOV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 221,231 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 160,997 shares in its portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies Inc holds 20,311 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 199,931 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 18,000 shares. 575,621 were reported by Principal Fincl Gru. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 43,337 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.04% or 3.32M shares. Voloridge Inv Llc holds 0.18% or 224,633 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De accumulated 53,071 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Raymond James Advisors Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 23,506 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).