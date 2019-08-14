North Run Capital LP Has Lowered Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) as Stock Price Rose; Criteo S A (CRTO) Stock Declined While Parus Finance Uk LTD Trimmed Its Position by $1.18 Million

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 360,032 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 1.44 million shares traded or 45.02% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.34 million for 9.70 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 221,820 shares to 397,430 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.