North Run Capital LP Has Lowered Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Holding by $1.35 Million as Stock Rose; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shareholder Cim Has Lifted Stake by $1.25 Million

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.82. About 356,146 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 249,534 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Rev $1.19B; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MLN TO $575 MLN; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q REV. $1.19B, EST. $1.16B; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING APPOINTS TERESA SPARKS INTERIM CFO; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 32,633 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coliseum Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 2.53M shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 22,040 shares. Kennedy holds 0.04% or 246,260 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated reported 1,000 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 17.80 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 59,693 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc holds 0.03% or 47,045 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 26,172 shares. Glenview Capital Mgmt Limited invested 0.85% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,333 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 228,143 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% or 65,789 shares.

More important recent Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Activist investor says it’s ready to hold Brookdale board ‘accountable’ – Nashville Business Journal”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookdale Senior Living Q4 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $482,729 activity. The insider SEWARD JAMES R bought 10,000 shares worth $71,386. Warren Denise Wilder bought $33,809 worth of stock. BUMSTEAD FRANK M had bought 20,000 shares worth $138,990 on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 19 the insider WIELANSKY LEE S bought $36,950. $4,995 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was bought by Johnson-Mills Rita on Thursday, February 28. $52,769 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares were bought by BAIER LUCINDA M.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 647 shares to 21,167 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.