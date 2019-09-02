North Run Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding in Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) by $1.35 Million; Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holder First Trust Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Position by $2.96 Million as Valuation Declined

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 64,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 228,757 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 164,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 738,925 shares traded or 15.87% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 739,648 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 26/03/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 157% to 7 Days; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 04/04/2018 – Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – MASTER LEASE PROVIDES FOR ESTIMATED TOTAL RENT IN 2019 OF APPROXIMATELY $177 MLN; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKD); 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Rev $1.19B; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

More notable recent Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) CEO Cindy Baier on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Activist investor says it’s ready to hold Brookdale board ‘accountable’ – Nashville Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookdale Senior Living Q4 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookdale adopts corporate governance enhancements – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 6.80M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 845,833 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Qs Investors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Raymond James has 13,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). 2.49 million were reported by D E Shaw Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Glenview Limited Liability Co has invested 0.85% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 2.20 million shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Rbf Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies Lp has 0.09% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). 1.03 million were reported by Parametric Associates Ltd Com.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $61,214 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $32,786 were bought by Warren Denise Wilder on Monday, March 4.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 695,238 shares to 435,368 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 7,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,564 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.