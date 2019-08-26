North Run Capital LP Cut Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $2.42 Million; Bell State Bank & Trust Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Has Boosted as Shares Declined

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 274,543 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 125.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 23,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 41,717 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 18,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.39. About 1.51M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Company has invested 0.65% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 843,909 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 4,796 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning owns 7,865 shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd Company invested in 38 shares. Cornerstone reported 1,221 shares. Rampart Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,849 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc holds 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 2,854 shares. Fayez Sarofim has 3,735 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Corp reported 0.27% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 490 are held by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co. Moreover, Cumberland Advsrs has 0.28% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 9,750 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 7,160 shares to 76,314 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,381 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.28M for 10.02 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.