North Run Capital LP Cut Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position as Stock Value Rose; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Cut Stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by $1.93 Million as Stock Price Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 28,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,038 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 84,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About 908,573 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 334,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.52M market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 268,481 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,574 shares to 56,447 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 12,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Assoc holds 222,665 shares. Texas-based Linscomb Williams has invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Coastline Tru stated it has 35,115 shares. 24,331 were reported by Mraz Amerine. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cap Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,387 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atwood Palmer Inc invested in 4,000 shares. Capital City Trust Fl accumulated 17,144 shares. Mathes Communication holds 45,705 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 7,001 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 4,279 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Co Dba Holt Cap Prns Lp owns 21,665 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 12,331 are held by Carnegie Asset Mgmt Llc. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12 million for 17.64 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 139.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CRR,HAL,TRNX,MEOH,MX.TO – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bladex co-leads successful syndication of a US$220,625,000 3-Year Senior Unsecured Term Loan Facility for Unifin – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volaris announces changes in its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.