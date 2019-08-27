North Point Portfolio Managers Upped Its Blackrock (BLK) Position by $353,983; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Shareholder G-F-W Energy X LP Lowered Its Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 33,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20M, up from 32,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $406.08. About 173,691 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Result of AGM; 13/03/2018 – REG-Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.); 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Worries About China Trade Tensions as Asia Funds Brace; 21/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Final Ratings; 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Total Voting Rights; 19/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS INDIA’S “REFORM-DRIVEN, SELF-SUSTAINING GROWTH IS A CASE IN POINT” TO SUPPORT STRONG CASE FOR EM EQUITIES; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST RICHARD TURNILL SAYS RECENT SELLING OF EM ASSETS CREATES BUYING OPPORTUNITY, PARTICULARLY FOR EQUITIES; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Strong Dollar Omen Threatens Far More Than Argentina

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 505,109 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Comerica Retail Bank reported 182,928 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 32,740 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 549,154 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5.21 million were reported by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Fdx Incorporated accumulated 26,716 shares. 5,644 are owned by Bluemountain Ltd Co. Mraz Amerine holds 0.15% or 35,125 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 214,654 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 2.70M shares. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 868,211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 28,888 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Communication stated it has 798,107 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 689,839 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,551 shares to 214,737 shares, valued at $20.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,283 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).