North Point Portfolio Managers Raised Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake by $482,944; Stock Value Rose; Halsey Associates Has Trimmed Holding in American Tower (AMT) by $308,502 as Share Price Rose

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 57,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 911,736 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, up from 129,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $190.31. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. $503,250 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Lara Gustavo. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19 million on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora reported 350 shares stake. 496 are held by First Personal Fincl. Lenox Wealth Inc accumulated 1,437 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Carderock Capital Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 21,237 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 7,495 shares. 2,639 are held by Woodstock. 8.52M were accumulated by Edgewood Limited Liability Corp. Cibc National Bank Usa has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Finance Architects Inc accumulated 260 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability accumulated 1,251 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Plante Moran Finance Lc holds 0.02% or 313 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.36% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.50 million shares. Hollencrest Management, a California-based fund reported 1,042 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management holds 0.01% or 91 shares in its portfolio.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41,588 shares to 167,731 shares, valued at $13.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,737 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX).

