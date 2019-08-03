North Point Portfolio Managers Position In Facebook (FB) Was Has Raised; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Electron Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding by $1.15 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $246.05. About 685,822 shares traded or 18.49% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 65,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY CALLS FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES A `SCANDAL’; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO PLAN TESTIFYING BEFORE COMMITTEE APRIL 12; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica case shows Facebook’s value; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: #FullCmte Convenes Hearing on “Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data”; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 01/05/2018 – US needs to catch up with Europe to regulate tech giants like Facebook, congressman says; 25/04/2018 – Facebook makes an ex-FCC chairman its US public policy chief after data scandal; 16/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Facebook expands and J. Crew relocates in complex space swap; 28/03/2018 – TV Networks Fail to Capitalize on Facebook’s Terrible Year

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,667 shares to 124,048 shares, valued at $19.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,230 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The president is a no-coiner – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares to 197,392 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.