North Point Portfolio Managers Maintains Stake in Facebook (FB); As Tripadvisor (TRIP) Valuation Declined, Holder Srs Investment Management Cut Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 65,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $179.4. About 5.11 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – The reported move would follow similar bans from tech giants Google and Facebook; 29/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much:; 27/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Breaking: Sources tell me Facebook will delay the unveiling of its home speaker amid privacy uproar, and they’ll; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third-party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 20/03/2018 – FTC reportedly to investigate Facebook’s use of personal data; 09/04/2018 – MA URGES ZUCKERBERG TO TAKE FACEBOOK’S ISSUES SERIOUSLY; 20/04/2018 – PwC had cleared Facebook’s privacy practices in leak period; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 534,539 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 22/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – BOKUN WILL REMAIN BASED IN ICELAND, WITH IMMEDIATE PLANS TO EXPAND TEAM; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA UP YOY, SAW ABOUT FLAT; 29/03/2018 – TripAdvisor will pull its advertisements from right-wing television host Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program; 31/05/2018 – THE KUNLUN JING AN EARNS 2018 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 25/05/2018 – Baby TripAdvisor; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $378 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2%

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.04 million shares to 6.92M shares, valued at $227.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 237,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth holds 546 shares. First Interstate State Bank reported 125 shares stake. J Goldman And Limited Partnership reported 287,294 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,818 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 4,605 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 60 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Jasper Ridge Prns LP owns 0.02% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 8,300 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 32,998 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.05% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Advsrs Asset Management owns 3,238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.01% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 192,277 shares.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 72,588 shares to 323,646 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 55,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,701 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 4,993 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 7,359 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP holds 0.39% or 78,806 shares. Mechanics National Bank Trust Department reported 1,320 shares. Altimeter Cap Mgmt LP holds 3.55 million shares or 20.28% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kessler Invest Grp Lc has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hound Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 141,947 are owned by Suncoast Equity Mgmt. Taylor Asset Management holds 57,800 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 66,410 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 0.73% or 1.28 million shares. Alyeska Inv Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Partnership stated it has 279,111 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Cypress Funds Ltd Llc reported 3.97% stake. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 236,349 shares.

