North Point Portfolio Managers Maintains Position in Costco Wholesale (COST); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Goodman Financial Decreased Stake by $309,720

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 1,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 69,490 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83M, up from 67,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98 million shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 22/04/2018 – Amazon employees start their day by answering a question that pops up on their computer screens; 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riverpark Capital Management Lc has 5.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,787 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma holds 8,863 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.5% or 64,636 shares. Heritage Mngmt stated it has 0.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carret Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.56% or 1,928 shares. Kemnay Advisory reported 20,248 shares. Night Owl Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,994 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 2.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 3.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birch Hill Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 29,856 shares or 4.05% of all its holdings. Tremblant Capital Grp Inc invested in 4.61% or 44,756 shares. Echo Street Management Lc invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Courage Miller Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dynamic Cap Ltd accumulated 4,404 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 5,764 shares. Virginia-based Yorktown Mngmt & Research Inc has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). City Holding, West Virginia-based fund reported 385 shares. The California-based Ssi has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,373 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charter Trust Communications holds 0.87% or 29,857 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Meiji Yasuda Life reported 7,297 shares. Bb&T stated it has 8,190 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Freestone Capital Holding Ltd Liability Co holds 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 22,690 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 2.08% or 117,800 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6,625 shares to 259,283 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,737 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL).