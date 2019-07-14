North Point Portfolio Managers Lowered Its Holding in Ansys (ANSS) by $499,590 as Share Price Rose; As Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Valuation Declined, Lapides Asset Management Has Decreased Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, down from 123,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 212,749 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 16,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 353,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, down from 369,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 961,345 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM); 13/03/2018 Baltimore Business: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location…; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Had Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,744 shares to 132,422 shares, valued at $23.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 42,808 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 56,254 shares. Torray Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 5,888 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Franklin Resources holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 205,860 shares. Atlanta Management L L C invested in 1.58% or 1.80 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 152,378 shares. Moreover, Tru Department Mb State Bank N A has 0.05% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com accumulated 110 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bartlett & Com Limited Liability Corp accumulated 610 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.1% or 87,817 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,610 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 331,861 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 828,640 shares.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 48.69 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc reported 137,563 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 33,200 shares. Carroll Financial holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 33,071 shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 71,130 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 44,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Cwm Llc invested in 714 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 36,320 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Com owns 13,443 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Axa has 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SFM’s profit will be $36.57 million for 15.13 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% negative EPS growth.

