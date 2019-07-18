North Point Portfolio Managers Lifted Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $368,354; Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Share Value Rose While Columbia Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $483,982

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $266.33. About 106,779 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 65,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $200.78. About 10.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – British Firm Gave Bolton Facebook Data, Documents Indicate; 20/03/2018 – MOZILLA ASKING FACEBOOK TO CHANGE APP PERMISSIONS; 13/03/2018 – German antitrust head plans third digital market investigation; 21/03/2018 – FB: In an exclusive interview with WIRED, Mark Zuckerberg discusses the Cambridge Analytica crisis, the mistakes Facebook has made, and models for regulation; 27/03/2018 – It comes after explosive reports last week that a quiz app harvested 50 million Facebook profiles for data which were then sent over to Cambridge Analytica; 24/04/2018 – POLICE SAYS FACEBOOK POST WILL BE PART OF ITS INVESTIGATION; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 22/03/2018 – Sandberg’s comments come a day after CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal in a Facebook post and multiple interviews; 17/04/2018 – Tech companies to be forced to give police overseas data under EU proposal; 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability owns 2,555 shares. Btim has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,280 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs. Seatown Pte stated it has 194,151 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin & Roe reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 9,372 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Mcgowan Gp Asset holds 0.04% or 1,395 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsrs has 38,549 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 3,158 are held by Twin Focus Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com. Monetta Fincl Service owns 2,000 shares. Moreover, Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt reported 53,691 shares stake. Hs Management Partners Llc has 4.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burney invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,551 shares to 214,737 shares, valued at $20.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 72,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,646 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97 million on Wednesday, January 23.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $85.75 million for 40.60 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. 686 shares were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A, worth $165,024 on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 207 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Prudential Financial has 3,666 shares. Blackrock owns 1.00M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability holds 2,339 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr holds 5,556 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 108,636 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 13,948 shares. United Service Automobile Association accumulated 4,631 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Creative Planning owns 6,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.