North Point Portfolio Managers Increased By $409,948 Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding; Eastern Co (EML) Sentiment Is 2

Eastern Co (EML) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.89, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 22 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 11 decreased and sold holdings in Eastern Co. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.56 million shares, up from 3.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eastern Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 11 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp acquired 1,694 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The North Point Portfolio Managers Corp holds 69,490 shares with $16.83 million value, up from 67,796 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $130.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $296.97. About 1.58 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B

More notable recent The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: TUFN, EML, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eastern (EML) Acquires Leading Provider of Engineered Packaging for $81.7 Million – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 5.47% of its portfolio in The Eastern Company for 357,001 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 360,431 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 0.47% invested in the company for 8,725 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 562,790 shares.

The Eastern Company manufactures and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $153.03 million. The companyÂ’s Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint locks, slam and draw latches, dead bolt latches, compression latches, cam-type vehicular locks, hinges, tool box locks, light-weight sleeper boxes, school bus door closure hardware, and vents for Class 8 trucks. It has a 12.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in tractor-trailer trucks, moving vans, off-road construction and farming equipment, school buses, military vehicles, recreational boats, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and fire and rescue vehicles.

The stock increased 2.89% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 13,756 shares traded or 124.26% up from the average. The Eastern Company (EML) has declined 12.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EML News: 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO – UNDER AGREEMENT AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL WILL MARKET, DISTRIBUTE AND SELL PRODUCT IN EGYPT; 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO – BOARD APPROVES TO DISTRIBUTE 0.5 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY SHARE; 28/05/2018 – CHEMICAL HLDING CO BOARD APPROVES OFFERING EASTERN CO STAKE; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BARINGTON’S MITAROTONDA DISCUSSING EASTERN COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Eastern Co 1Q EPS 49c; 02/05/2018 – The Eastern Company Reports Net Sales of $59.4 Million and Earnings of $0.49 Per Diluted Share for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO -BOARD APPROVES AUTHORISED CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 4.5 BLN FROM EGP 3 BLN; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO – SIGNS MANUFACTURING CONTRACT WITH AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CO FOR 5-YEARS STARTING MARCH 21, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EGYPT’S EASTERN CO – NINE-MONTH NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 3.44 BLN VS EGP 1.34 BLN YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO – BOARD APPROVES ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 2.25 BLN FROM EGP 1.5 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 152 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% or 94,336 shares. New York-based Coatue Ltd Company has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Btr Capital, a California-based fund reported 7,267 shares. London Of Virginia owns 1,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 125,914 shares. Vista Cap Prns holds 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 2,519 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Mellon has 0.35% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 3,321 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Carret Asset Management Llc reported 1,153 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has invested 1.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Weik Cap Management reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Trillium Asset Limited Liability Company reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Communication holds 0.11% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco (COST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.