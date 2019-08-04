North Point Portfolio Managers Has Upped Position in Accenture Plc (ACN); Bar Harbor Trust Services Upped Its General Mls (GIS) Position by $7.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 132,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, up from 129,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79M shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.34M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ghp Advsrs accumulated 32,117 shares. Geode Capital Lc invested in 7.65 million shares. 26,536 were accumulated by Bahl & Gaynor. Moors Cabot Inc reported 123,028 shares stake. 73,147 are owned by Biondo Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company. 254,120 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Limited Com. Indexiq Lc has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Reliant Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 6,280 are held by Apriem Advisors. Hanson Mcclain reported 4,037 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt reported 0.91% stake. M Securities Inc reported 7,154 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Llc has 431,135 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 7,126 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares to 177,988 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,532 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,667 shares to 124,048 shares, valued at $19.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,731 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).