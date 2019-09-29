North Point Portfolio Managers Has Raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position by $3.25 Million; Shares Declined; Martin Currie LTD Has Increased Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake by $1.42 Million

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.46. About 770,568 shares traded or 6.99% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 288,380 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.01 million, up from 282,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.65. About 608,541 shares traded or 90.60% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $545.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,466 shares to 226,033 shares, valued at $20.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 51,827 shares to 5,039 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 75,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,474 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).