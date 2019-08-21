North Point Portfolio Managers Has Raised Accenture Plc (ACN) Position; Equillium (EQ) SI Increased By 7.24%

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 2.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp acquired 2,744 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The North Point Portfolio Managers Corp holds 132,422 shares with $23.31M value, up from 129,678 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $123.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $194.2. About 1.29M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds

Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) had an increase of 7.24% in short interest. EQ’s SI was 374,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.24% from 349,600 shares previously. With 31,900 avg volume, 12 days are for Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ)’s short sellers to cover EQ’s short positions. The SI to Equillium Inc’s float is 6.15%. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 2,773 shares traded. Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,855 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Mairs & Pwr owns 1,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Associated Banc reported 1,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 63 shares. Indiana-based First Merchants Corp has invested 0.99% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 229,380 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Lc holds 335 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Trust has invested 0.61% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Td Asset Incorporated invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.17% or 3,185 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim reported 7,220 shares stake. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 0.15% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 2,308 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc owns 4,320 shares. Raub Brock Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 4.74% or 128,193 shares.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) stake by 55,685 shares to 335,701 valued at $12.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) stake by 4,551 shares and now owns 214,737 shares. Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Parker Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mortgage Cadence Integrates CoreLogic Print and Ship Solution into Its Enterprise Lending Center – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -1.07% below currents $194.2 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $180 target. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”.