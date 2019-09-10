North Point Portfolio Managers Has Raised Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding by $482,944; Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed Amazon (AMZN) Stake by $573,160 as Share Value Declined

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 15,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1818. About 1.13 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 132,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, up from 129,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $189.52. About 1.13 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 72,588 shares to 323,646 shares, valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,283 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Mgmt LP has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,383 shares. Legacy Private owns 0.28% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 13,563 shares. 1.10 million were accumulated by Capital Investors. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corp has 2,289 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Management owns 33,993 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 200,495 shares. Beck Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,060 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.12% or 169,918 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 410 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Osborne Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,575 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 114,550 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co holds 94,590 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank has invested 0.74% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 11,430 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 1,470 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 4.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 15.75 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 11.34% or 630,248 shares. Great Lakes Limited stated it has 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 317,930 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Goelzer Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,026 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba stated it has 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 162 are owned by Renaissance Investment Gru Lc. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York owns 156 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moab Partners Ltd Company reported 5,699 shares. Ohio-based North Point Managers Corp Oh has invested 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wesbanco Bancorporation owns 23,590 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,240 shares. Moreover, American Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Planning Group holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 226 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 98.80 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl (NYSE:LNC) by 13,630 shares to 82,825 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).