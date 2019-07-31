North Point Portfolio Managers Has Lifted Signature Bank (SBNY) Position; Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Canadian Western Bank had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) earned “Hold” rating by IBC on Thursday, March 7. Scotia Capital maintained Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) rating on Thursday, February 21. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $33 target. Scotia Capital maintained Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CWB in report on Friday, March 8 to “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $33 target. See Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) latest ratings:

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased Signature Bank (SBNY) stake by 11.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp acquired 5,878 shares as Signature Bank (SBNY)’s stock declined 12.31%. The North Point Portfolio Managers Corp holds 55,987 shares with $7.17M value, up from 50,109 last quarter. Signature Bank now has $7.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $126.97. About 354,402 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

The stock increased 3.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 396,852 shares traded or 92.43% up from the average. Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Canadian Western Bank provides various personal and business banking services and products primarily in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The firm offers current, cash management, chequing, savings, youth, student, and US dollar accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. It also provides leading products, such as commercial lending and real estate, energy lending, and equipment financing products; mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan , consolidation, car, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

