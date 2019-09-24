North Point Portfolio Managers Has Lifted Its Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $3.25 Million; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Value Rose

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 29,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $425.47 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 13.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. Mark Warner on Honest Ads Act, Facebook, Syria, Mueller (Video); 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 19/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY JOINS DEMOCRAT KLOBUCHAR IN ASKING FOR TECH CEO HEARING AFTER NEWS OF ALLEGED MISUSE OF FACEBOOK DATA BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent; 29/03/2018 – UK’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS WELCOME FACEBOOK’S MOVE TO SHUT DOWN ITS PARTNER CATEGORY SERVICE, USING THIRD PARTY DATA; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Gets Support from a Republican Senator; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Hires Digital-audit Firm To Investigate Recent User-data Problem — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online. Latest info here:…; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK USERS CLAIM COMPANY WAS NEGLIGENT IN DATA DISCLOSURE

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $294.7. About 661,415 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31,910 shares to 100,512 shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Co accumulated 8,023 shares. Polen Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.41% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 85,231 shares. Valley Advisers Inc invested in 0.04% or 499 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 4,843 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 91,321 shares. Bridges Mgmt invested 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 19,297 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 33,940 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 5,088 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Van Eck invested 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Conning stated it has 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). M&T State Bank owns 4,852 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prentiss Smith Incorporated holds 16,430 shares.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 177,672 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $116.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanterix Corp by 63,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,220 shares, and cut its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.