North Point Portfolio Managers Has Lifted Its Holding in Accenture Plc (ACN) by $482,944 as Shares Rose; Cornercap Investment Counsel Lowered Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $524,475

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,929 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 10,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28M shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 132,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, up from 129,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $192.58. About 1.40M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,551 shares to 214,737 shares, valued at $20.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 72,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,646 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 3,231 shares to 31,662 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 7,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

