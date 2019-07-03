North Point Portfolio Managers Has Increased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Wildcat Capital Management Raised by $3.71 Million Its Position

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: APP REVIEW REOPENS FOR INSTANT GAMES, MESSENGER APPS; 24/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t:; 09/05/2018 – After Facebook, Sweden set for more data centre deals -Vattenfall; 26/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION SAYS IT HAS AN “OPEN, NON-PUBLIC INVESTIGATION” OF FACEBOOK’S PRIVACY PRACTICES -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS PARTNERSHIPS WITH INDEPENDENT MUSIC COS; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 27/03/2018 – Facebook accused of breaking New Zealand privacy law

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 6,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 158,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 2.81M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,667 shares to 124,048 shares, valued at $19.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,544 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus – Benzinga” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Upgrades Gilead, Sees EPS Upside In 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication stated it has 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 3.12 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 14,464 shares. Capital has invested 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Indiana And Invest Management Company has invested 0.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 65,043 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 11,183 shares. Moreover, Fairpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15,000 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 1.40M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 122,700 shares. Northside Management Lc stated it has 7,005 shares. Rock Point Advisors Lc has invested 4.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Atlas Browninc stated it has 3,399 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Dominant Cloud Infrastructure Makes Alibaba Stock Seem Invincible – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy the FANG Stocks Sell-Off? – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Recent Decline of Facebook Stock Was a Great Buying Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Twilio Needs to Figure Out How to Land the Rocket Ship – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Opportunity In Facebook Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 0.48% or 2.27M shares in its portfolio. Altimeter Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 3.55M shares or 20.28% of their US portfolio. Horrell Management Inc accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Cutter Co Brokerage has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Skylands Llc has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sei Investments Co reported 958,025 shares. The Maryland-based Ithaka Group Limited Liability has invested 2.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 3,910 shares. Citigroup has 1.89 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited invested in 0.13% or 8,193 shares. Tremblant Capital Grp holds 3.6% or 373,561 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp has 623,299 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Argent Mngmt Lc holds 307,561 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 19,733 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Pzena Limited Company has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).