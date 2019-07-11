North Point Portfolio Managers Has Cut Its Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $3.29 Million; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Private Asset Management Upped Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 41,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,731 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, down from 209,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 3.36 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 106.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 2,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,975 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 2,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $200.79. About 1.07M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.68 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $12.42 million were sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp owns 450,152 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Lynch & Associates In owns 72,239 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 1.11M shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Cap Interest Limited Ca reported 3,369 shares stake. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cordasco Fincl Networks owns 3,733 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Assocs reported 66,030 shares. Blackrock Inc has 124.33M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 12.20 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Schulhoff reported 1.19% stake. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 246,677 shares. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.6% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ssi Inv Inc holds 0.04% or 5,407 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 24,472 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 25,987 shares.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,474 shares to 164,702 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Company reported 43,894 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited holds 0.38% or 147,125 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Baldwin Inv Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,140 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt accumulated 10,490 shares. Caprock Gp Incorporated Inc invested in 1,675 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 65,637 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 0.14% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,764 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% or 3,186 shares. Jacobs Ca holds 0.75% or 25,077 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Capital Lp holds 0.22% or 2,283 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,350 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) by 49,451 shares to 186,181 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,087 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).