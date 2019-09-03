North Point Portfolio Managers Has Cut By $349,804 Its Thor Industries (THO) Holding; SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SeaWorld has $39 highest and $22 lowest target. $32.60’s average target is 14.35% above currents $28.51 stock price. SeaWorld had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) on Thursday, March 28 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $22 target. See SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) latest ratings:

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased Thor Industries Inc. (THO) stake by 4.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,642 shares as Thor Industries Inc. (THO)’s stock declined 7.91%. The North Point Portfolio Managers Corp holds 121,544 shares with $7.58 million value, down from 127,186 last quarter. Thor Industries Inc. now has $2.39B valuation. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 337,087 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $87.78M for 6.81 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity. On Monday, July 8 ZIEMER JAMES L bought $202,880 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 3,545 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 110,724 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Lc owns 0.16% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 11,880 shares. Palouse Cap holds 5,181 shares. Copeland Cap Llc holds 0.89% or 207,434 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Paragon Management Ltd has invested 0.2% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Psagot Invest House has 19,200 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 11,583 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 167,300 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.02% or 26,516 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Plc has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Scout Investments accumulated 674,971 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Thor Industries Inc has $85 highest and $65 lowest target. $75’s average target is 68.92% above currents $44.4 stock price. Thor Industries Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 30 by Sidoti.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “THOR Industries Announces National Forest Foundation Multi-Year Partnership – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Guru Stocks With Predictable Businesses – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looking Forward – Thor Offers More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Camping World wipeout hangs over RV sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 771,720 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. The firm operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It has a 23.96 P/E ratio. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne.