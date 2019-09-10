North Point Portfolio Managers Has Cut By $1.95 Million Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding By $5.18 Million

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 53.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,529 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp holds 37,474 shares with $4.47M value, down from 81,003 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $12.20B valuation. The stock increased 2.88% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.65. About 1.72M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 08/03/2018 – SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CLAIMS OVER REDEEMED OKADA STAKE IN WYNN; 28/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment to be ‘passive investor’ in Wynn Resorts; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Forcibly Redeemed $2.8 Billion Stake at a Discount; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 14/05/2018 – Two More Wynn Resorts Directors to Leave Board; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Sends Letter to Hldrs and Files Investor Presentation; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 BOOSTED WYNN, AVGO, BABA, GILD, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ESPN New York: Source: Defensive lineman Kerry Wynn re-signs with Giants; 07/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU JAN.-FEB. ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $137M-$143M

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) stake by 14.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 55,685 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The North Point Portfolio Managers Corp holds 335,701 shares with $12.08 million value, down from 391,386 last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc. now has $7.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 365,097 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $118.52 million for 15.78 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

More news for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Gildan Announces Multi-year Partnership With Live Nation – GlobeNewswire” and published on May 23, 2019 is yet another important article.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,694 shares to 69,490 valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 6,474 shares and now owns 164,702 shares. Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $108 lowest target. $134.86’s average target is 17.63% above currents $114.65 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Nomura. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 9. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, August 21. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $128.70M for 23.69 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.