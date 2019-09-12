North Point Portfolio Managers Has Boosted Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake by $3.25 Million; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Its Henry Schein Com (HSIC) Holding by $345,000

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $284.18. About 487,879 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc Com (HSIC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 1.37 million shares traded or 5.02% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,466 shares to 226,033 shares, valued at $20.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bennicas Assocs invested in 0.47% or 1,785 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 1,227 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Founders Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Campbell Com Investment Adviser Lc owns 921 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 31,885 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 2,375 shares. Natixis LP owns 206,869 shares. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Lc reported 12,281 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Sei Invests holds 0.03% or 26,158 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 25,618 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 2,058 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 150 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 551,922 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 21,441 are held by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 8,257 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 3,300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 5,576 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Art Advisors owns 67,500 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associate accumulated 628 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 619 shares. 368,519 are owned by D E Shaw &. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 846 shares. 167,193 were reported by Ancora Ltd Liability.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sapiens Intl Corp N V Shs by 144,100 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $19.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 257,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50M for 18.90 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.