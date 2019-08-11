North Point Portfolio Managers Decreased Position in Open Text (OTEX) by $2.76 Million; Cardinal Capital Management Position In Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Was Lifted

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 72,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 323,646 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 396,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Open Text Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 344,102 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 5,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 124,360 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, up from 119,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02M shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,878 shares to 55,987 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Financial Bank N A reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Acg Wealth has 0.59% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 36,108 shares. Dodge Cox accumulated 0% or 18,680 shares. Staley Advisers Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bowling Port Lc has invested 0.37% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co reported 9,556 shares stake. Csu Producer Res Inc holds 2.97% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 6,000 shares. First Bancorp And Trust Company Of Newtown stated it has 0.28% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Donaldson Ltd Company accumulated 206,419 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 2.99M shares. Anchor Capital Limited Company reported 5,347 shares. Pennsylvania holds 1,938 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 15,314 were accumulated by Northeast Consultants Inc. Martin Currie Ltd reported 0.2% stake.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 22,963 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $44.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 6,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,965 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL).