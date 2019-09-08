North Point Portfolio Managers Decreased Its Open Text (OTEX) Holding by $2.76 Million as Stock Rose; Jag Capital Management Boosted Holding in Arista Networks (ANET) by $8.68 Million as Stock Price Declined

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 402.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 27,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 34,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 6,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $235.7. About 558,664 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 72,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 323,646 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 396,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Open Text Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 841,200 shares traded or 21.60% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$223, Is It Time To Put Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arista Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Disappointment in Store for Arista (ANET) in Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,523 shares to 29,346 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,159 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $86.29 million for 32.43 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,744 shares to 132,422 shares, valued at $23.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).