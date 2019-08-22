North Point Portfolio Managers Decreased Its Graco (GGG) Position by $324,625 as Stock Value Declined; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lowered Its Position in Ametek (AME) by $5.75 Million as Share Price Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 6,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 259,283 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84 million, down from 265,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 185,240 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 70,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 205,866 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 million, down from 275,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $85.89. About 453,287 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,878 shares to 55,987 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.63 million for 21.31 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 291,597 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv reported 35,198 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 150 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 1,900 shares. Cadinha And Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,067 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 79,351 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 149,733 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 66,477 shares. Johnson Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 500 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Millennium Lc invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 222,030 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 3.36 million were reported by Atlanta Cap L L C. Old National Savings Bank In reported 5,290 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtn Group Lc has 866,238 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% or 19,400 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 100,280 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 3.07 million shares. Laffer Invests, a Tennessee-based fund reported 31,840 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 44,100 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,698 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 1.09 million shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd invested 0.48% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Security Natl Tru Company owns 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 232 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd owns 37,290 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company holds 41,079 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 18,998 shares. Mairs Incorporated accumulated 2,700 shares or 0% of the stock.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Holding Inc by 214,875 shares to 771,985 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 195,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG).