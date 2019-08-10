North Point Portfolio Managers Decreased By $499,590 Its Ansys (ANSS) Stake; Teucrium Commodity Trust (TAGS) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Teucrium Commodity Trust (TAGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.98, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 10 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 7 trimmed and sold positions in Teucrium Commodity Trust. The investment professionals in our database reported: 361,863 shares, up from 357,935 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Teucrium Commodity Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased Ansys Inc. (ANSS) stake by 2.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 2,745 shares as Ansys Inc. (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The North Point Portfolio Managers Corp holds 121,230 shares with $22.15 million value, down from 123,975 last quarter. Ansys Inc. now has $17.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 470,637 shares traded or 16.77% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 165 shares traded. Teucrium Agricultural Fund (TAGS) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited has 319,698 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.09% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Nordea Investment Management Ab accumulated 215,601 shares. Conning Incorporated invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability holds 27,377 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 1,115 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 11,189 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 165,063 shares. Edgestream Ltd Partnership reported 3,303 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 97,149 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 6,593 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc owns 1,436 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gulf International Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Torray Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 5,888 shares.