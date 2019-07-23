North Point Portfolio Managers Cut Thor Industries (THO) Stake by $349,804; Goodwin Daniel L Increased Its Noodles & Co (NDLS) Stake

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 127,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 596,602 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.39M market cap company. It closed at $7.7 lastly. It is down 11.75% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,314 were reported by Bb&T Corporation. Ftb Advsrs holds 570 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 9,451 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Hilltop has 0.07% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 4,991 shares. Investec Asset Management reported 133,017 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Co holds 11,880 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors accumulated 11,057 shares. Glob holds 701,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 13 shares. 9,574 are owned by Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd. Commonwealth Bancshares Of has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Prescott Group Limited Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Dean Capital Mngmt holds 1.91% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 18,185 shares.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,744 shares to 132,422 shares, valued at $23.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.74 million for 8.66 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

