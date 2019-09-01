North Point Portfolio Managers Cut Open Text (OTEX) Stake; Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Shorts Decreased By 20.36%

Pgt Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) had a decrease of 20.36% in short interest. PGTI’s SI was 1.42 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.36% from 1.79 million shares previously. With 476,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Pgt Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)’s short sellers to cover PGTI’s short positions. The stock increased 5.33% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 853,325 shares traded or 101.40% up from the average. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased Open Text Corporation (OTEX) stake by 18.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 72,588 shares as Open Text Corporation (OTEX)’s stock rose 10.90%. The North Point Portfolio Managers Corp holds 323,646 shares with $12.44M value, down from 396,234 last quarter. Open Text Corporation now has $10.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 269,042 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OpenText Enfuse 2019 to Showcase the Future of Secure Information Management – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Pieces Add Up: TDIV Targets $43 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $937.37 million. The firm offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It has a 18.5 P/E ratio. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $56,240 activity. Jackson Jeffrey T bought 4,000 shares worth $56,240. 4,000 PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares with value of $58,150 were bought by Feintuch Richard D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold PGT Innovations, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset reported 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 188,391 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 350 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 0.31% or 60,170 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Tru Company Lta reported 23,831 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 57,224 shares. U S Global stated it has 28,796 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 555,698 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 153 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Pnc Serv Grp Inc stated it has 725,580 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Cipher Cap L P reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 44,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings.