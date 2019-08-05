North Point Portfolio Managers Cut Open Text (OTEX) Position by $2.76 Million as Stock Price Rose; Stamps Com Com New (STMP) Holding Upped by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 72,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 323,646 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 396,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Open Text Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.58% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 1.49M shares traded or 117.30% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 137,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 713,463 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08 million, up from 575,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 376,724 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M

