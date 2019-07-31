North Point Portfolio Managers Cut Its Holding in Graco (GGG) by $324,625; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Share Value Declined, Convergence Investment Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $1.19 Million

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,283 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84 million, down from 265,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 540,683 shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 84.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 8,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,659 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 10,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 2.90 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65B for 11.50 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assurant 2019 cat reinsurance program reduces per-event retention – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Will Deereâ€™s Rally End on Caterpillar Weakness? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 829 shares to 33,237 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About Graco Inc.’s (NYSE:GGG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Graco Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Graco Announces Complete Line of SaniForce 2.0 Equipment – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

