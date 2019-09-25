North Point Portfolio Managers Cut Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $497,406; Sigma Investment Counselors Continues to Hold Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 582,985 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 226,033 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61M, down from 231,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $102.96. About 489,164 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94M for 27.68 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10,412 shares to 38,231 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

