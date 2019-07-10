North Point Portfolio Managers Cut Ansys (ANSS) Holding By $499,590; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Among 5 analysts covering Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Granite Real Estate had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. Scotia Capital maintained Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Desjardins Securities. See Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) latest ratings:

15/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $69.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $65 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $65 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $64 Maintain

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased Ansys Inc. (ANSS) stake by 2.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 2,745 shares as Ansys Inc. (ANSS)’s stock rose 7.99%. The North Point Portfolio Managers Corp holds 121,230 shares with $22.15 million value, down from 123,975 last quarter. Ansys Inc. now has $17.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $206.72. About 482,546 shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04

More notable recent Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Granite Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Theglobeandmail.com published: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Granite REIT Declares Distribution for May 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: This stock soared 93% in 2018 with a further 68% gain forecast in 2019 – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $61.88. About 102,660 shares traded. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust owns and manages industrial, warehouse, and logistics properties in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. As of March 17, 2017, the companyÂ’s portfolio consisted of 90 income-producing properties with approximately 30 million square feet of leasable area. It has a 6 P/E ratio. The Company’s properties include logistics/distribution warehouse facilities, multi-purpose, and special purpose facilities in Canada, the United States, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Poland.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity. 3,500 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares with value of $601,060 were sold by THURK MICHAEL.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Ansys (ANSS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSYS, AVSimulation Partner to Propel ADAS Design Development – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS And BMW Group Partner To Jointly Create The Industry’s First Simulation Tool Chain For Autonomous Driving – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVSimulation and ANSYS Speed Development of Safe Autonomous Driving for Automakers – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, February 28. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Company Il accumulated 4,671 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 15,070 were reported by Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1,458 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co reported 4,574 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 623,688 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey And Whitney Trust Communication Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,273 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 53,679 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 1,488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,664 are held by Advisor Ltd Liability Corp. Department Mb Bank & Trust N A reported 2,128 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap owns 27,181 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Wespac Lc has 0.16% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,301 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.02% or 205,860 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc accumulated 10,371 shares or 0.12% of the stock.